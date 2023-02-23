Holly Grove's inclusion manager Connor Moffatt took on the challenge in memory of all the school’s special pupils.

All the money Connor raised – £2,206 – will be going to the school charity The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, to fund an immersive room that will provide experiences and opportunities for children with complex needs to support their engagement and interaction within a calm and stimulating environment.

He said: “I completed 13 climbs to the summit of Pendle Hill. The walk appeared to become longer and steeper each time, especially as the wind increased throughout the day.

Connor Moffatt at the Pendle Hill trig point

"When reaching the bottom of the hill on walk number eight, I felt very weak and tired until I ate an egg and cress sandwich! It gave me the energy to get back up the hill and I was finished by 2pm.

“I was joined by Nick Barrett, the school’s family support manager, for the first two climbs on Saturday and then by teacher Alex Jardine. My dad came to help me reach the top on my final two climbs. It was his first experience of Pendle Hill although the view at the top wasn't great.

“The messages of support received kept me going throughout the walk, especially those from current and past pupils. I feel very happy to have completed the challenge, although I think I will give it a while before I go to Pendle Hill again!”