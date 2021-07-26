Burnley headteacher says a fond farewell to pupils and staff after six-and-a-half-years at the helm
Pupils and staff at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School have said farewell to their headteacher Mrs Sally Smith.
Mrs Smith, who has worked in education for over 25 years, has spent the last six-and-a-half-years at Holy Trinity.
A former deputy head at Whittlefield Primary School in Burnley and head at Simonstone Primary, a service was held to mark Mrs Smith's early retirement, conducted by Fr Alex Frost and year five students.
Pupils and staff presented Mrs Smith with cards, flowers and gifts and shared memories of her time at the school.
Staff also celebrated with afternoon tea at Crow Wood, where the chairman of the governors Mr Phil Vercoe gave a very witty speech.
Mrs Smith is looking forward to spending more time with her family and many more trips to Spain. She is also a keen runner and member of a running club.