Burnley great great grandmother celebrates landmark 100th birthday
Dancing is the secret to a long life for Burnley’s Edith Haworth who celebrated her 100th birthday at the weekend.
Two parties were held at Heather Grange Care Home to mark the landmark birthday for Edith and she was presented with cards, presents and flowers by her family including her son Neil and daughters Sandra and Carole. Carole made the trip over from hr home in Australia to be with her mum on her special day.
Born in Stacksteads, Edith was married to her late husband Albert for over 50 years. Edith worked in a slipper factory and was a keen dancer and walker, which she attributes to her health and fitness.
She has four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and an extended step family Down Under, including a great great granddaughter.
Even at the age of 92 Edith flew to Australia and America on her own to visit her family.