Two parties were held at Heather Grange Care Home to mark the landmark birthday for Edith and she was presented with cards, presents and flowers by her family including her son Neil and daughters Sandra and Carole. Carole made the trip over from hr home in Australia to be with her mum on her special day.

Born in Stacksteads, Edith was married to her late husband Albert for over 50 years. Edith worked in a slipper factory and was a keen dancer and walker, which she attributes to her health and fitness.

Edith Haworth celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by her family

She has four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and an extended step family Down Under, including a great great granddaughter.