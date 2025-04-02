Burnley goes back to the 80s, 90s, and 00s for Pendleside Hospice SaturDAY Fever event

From 3 – 8pm, attendees danced the day away, enjoying retro drink specials and tasty street food, all while supporting Pendleside Hospice.
With all ticket proceeds – £15 each – going directly to the charity, the event was a hit, proving you can still have a blast and be in bed by 9pm.
“We’re thrilled to see so many people having fun for a great cause,” said a hospice spokesperson. “It’s definitely an event we’ll be bringing back next year.”
The next SaturDAY Fever event is taking place on Saturday, November 29th, at Burnley Mechanics, and tickets can be bought here https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873671707
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.