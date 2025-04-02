Burnley goes back to the 80s, 90s, and 00s for Pendleside Hospice SaturDAY Fever event

From 3 – 8pm, attendees danced the day away, enjoying retro drink specials and tasty street food, all while supporting Pendleside Hospice.

With all ticket proceeds – £15 each – going directly to the charity, the event was a hit, proving you can still have a blast and be in bed by 9pm.

“We’re thrilled to see so many people having fun for a great cause,” said a hospice spokesperson. “It’s definitely an event we’ll be bringing back next year.”