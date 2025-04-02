Burnley goes back to the 80s, 90s, and 00s for Pendleside Hospice SaturDAY Fever event

By John Deehan
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Pendleside Hospice kicked off its first-ever SaturDAY Fever event at Burnley Mechanics, bringing back the best of 80s, 90s, and 00s club hits for an afternoon of fun, nostalgia, and fundraising.

From 3 – 8pm, attendees danced the day away, enjoying retro drink specials and tasty street food, all while supporting Pendleside Hospice.

With all ticket proceeds – £15 each – going directly to the charity, the event was a hit, proving you can still have a blast and be in bed by 9pm.

“We’re thrilled to see so many people having fun for a great cause,” said a hospice spokesperson. “It’s definitely an event we’ll be bringing back next year.”

The next SaturDAY Fever event is taking place on Saturday, November 29th, at Burnley Mechanics, and tickets can be bought here https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873671707

.

1. Jon Thompson : Pendleside Hospice's SaturDAY Fever

. Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo Sales
.

2. Jon Thompson : Pendleside Hospice's SaturDAY Fever

. Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo Sales
.

3. Jon Thompson : Pendleside Hospice's SaturDAY Fever

. Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo Sales
.

4. Jon Thompson : Pendleside Hospice's SaturDAY Fever

. Photo: Jon Thompson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice