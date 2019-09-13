Burnley girl Megan braves the shave for Little Princess Trust

A teenage girl from Burnley has successfully braved a charity head shave in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Megan Horan (16) chose to have her long locks chopped at Air Unlimited in Burnley, where she’s worked part time for the past six months while studying for her GCSEs.

Megan examines the locks of her former hair

The plucky youngster decided to take on the challenge in memory of her grandma Joanne, who suffered from cancer and died when Megan was just four years old.

She said: “I wasn’t able to do anything at the time when my Nan passed away, so I’m doing this now to show that I care and want to help other people that are struggling with cancer.

“I chose to support the Little Princess Trust as I wanted to help the little kids in need by donating my hair.”

The Little Princess Trust provide free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Megan’s hair, which has always been long since being a small child, will now be used by the charity to make a real hair wig for a child or young person experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.

But Megan isn’t stopping there – she’s also fund-raising for the charity with the help of family and friends, many of whom came along to support her at Air Unlimited as the head shave took place.

Megan recently completed her GCSEs and she now plans to attend Burnley College to study for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Protective Services.

She said: “In the future I hope to become a firefighter – it’s a physical role and involves helping people, which is what I want to do in my career.”

Calum Heyes, managing director of Air Unlimited, said: “We actively encourage our staff to support charities and worthy causes that mean a lot to them. Megan is incredibly brave to donate her hair in this way and everyone at Air Unlimited is so proud of her.”

To donate to Megan’s Little Princess Trust fundraising page, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/megan-horan