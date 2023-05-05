The King, who has declared his affection for the town and Turf Moor outfit several times in the past, made a special royal rail announcement ahead of the Coronation which he ended with the oft-heard train station phrase “please mind the gap”.

Now, of course, he may have been referring to the public safety message for train-goers embarking and disembarking from carriages, but the avowed royal Burnley fan may also have been echoing fellow Clarets who have recently been goading rivals Blackburn Rovers over the huge 32 point gap between the teams so far in the Championship season.