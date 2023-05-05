News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Burnley football fan King Charles urges nation's train-goers and some may think Blackburn Rovers fans to 'please mind the gap'

Our new King, in the days when he was the Prince of Wales, proudly declared himself a Claret – and a recent message ahead of the Coronation could have fans thinking His Majesty has made a playful dig at Burnley’s arch rivals Blackburn Rovers.

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th May 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:16 BST

The King, who has declared his affection for the town and Turf Moor outfit several times in the past, made a special royal rail announcement ahead of the Coronation which he ended with the oft-heard train station phrase “please mind the gap”.

Read More
New King of England Charles is a Burnley FC fan and has a VIP season ticket
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, of course, he may have been referring to the public safety message for train-goers embarking and disembarking from carriages, but the avowed royal Burnley fan may also have been echoing fellow Clarets who have recently been goading rivals Blackburn Rovers over the huge 32 point gap between the teams so far in the Championship season.

Burnley fans goad Blackburn Rovers supporters with 'mind the gap' banner. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley fans goad Blackburn Rovers supporters with 'mind the gap' banner. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley fans goad Blackburn Rovers supporters with 'mind the gap' banner. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

King Charles said: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend. And remember, please mind the gap.”

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, with former Burnley FC chairman Barry Kilby at Turf Moor (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, with former Burnley FC chairman Barry Kilby at Turf Moor (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, with former Burnley FC chairman Barry Kilby at Turf Moor (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Related topics:Blackburn RoversBurnleyCoronationPrince of WalesTurf Moor