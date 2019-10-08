Burnley Football Club tribute to shareholder and bondholder Harry Brooks

Burnley Football Club has paid tribute to shareholder, bondholder and lifelong fan Harry Brooks who has died.

As reported earlier today in the Express, Mr Brooks played a significant role in the town's political and sporting life, and was also one of a number of people who made significant contributions to helping the club buy back Turf Moor and its training ground in 2013.

An outspoken former borough councillor and generous benefactor to Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Mr Brooks was also a vice president at Burnley Football Club.

A spokesman for the club said: "Burnley Football Club is saddened to learn of the death of lifelong fan Harry Brooks.

"Harry was a shareholder and bondholder at the club and one of a number of supporters who contributed significantly to help buy back Turf Moor and the club’s training ground six years ago.

"A former councillor, Harry was also a huge cricket fan and was president of Lowerhouse Cricket Club.

"Everyone at Turf Moor would like to pass on our condolences to Harry’s family and friends at this sad time."