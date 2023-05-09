The sun came out and Clarets fans turned out in their thousands for today’s Championship Trophy parade.

Thousands lined the streets of Burnley town centre for the victory parade as two open topped buses made their way from the town hall to Turf Moor.

The civic celebration included a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, shown on huge screens in the town centre.

The town was a sea of Claret and Blue as fans donned their Burnley shirts, hats and scarves for the momentous occasion.

1 . Burnley FC Championship parade: Clarets fans turn out in force to celebrate their team's huge victory . Photo: Sue Plunkett Photo Sales

2 . Burnley FC Championship parade: Clarets fans turn out in force to celebrate their team's huge victory . Photo: Sue Plunkett Photo Sales

3 . Burnley FC Championship parade: Clarets fans turn out in force to celebrate their team's huge victory . Photo: Sue Plunkett Photo Sales

4 . Burnley FC Championship parade: Clarets fans turn out in force to celebrate their team's huge victory . Photo: Sue Plunkett Photo Sales