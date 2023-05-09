News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Football Club Championship trophy parade attracts thousands of Clarets fans to Burnley town centre

The sun came out and Clarets fans turned out in their thousands for today’s Championship Trophy parade.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th May 2023, 20:50 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 21:09 BST

Thousands lined the streets of Burnley town centre for the victory parade as two open topped buses made their way from the town hall to Turf Moor.

The civic celebration included a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, shown on huge screens in the town centre.

The town was a sea of Claret and Blue as fans donned their Burnley shirts, hats and scarves for the momentous occasion.

