The iCare Food Hub in Burnley, based at Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Centre in Clegg Street, is held on the last Sunday of every month and over the summer months is open from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Prior to Covid-19 the hub, which was set up by Mustafa Ghulam in collaboration with the mosque..

An open invitation from the icare food hub at the Masjid Ibrahim Centre in Burnley has gone out to the community

But since it re-opened at the end of the pandemic volunteers have noticed the numbers have dropped drastically and they believe it could be because people are not aware of its existence.

The hub is available to anyone who wishes to attend and you don't need a referral.

People can self refer themselves and even if you are housebound the project offers a delivery service.