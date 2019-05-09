Burnley folk could be paying too much on their energy bills by not switching

Burnley residents could be losing out on energy bill savings by not switching providers often enough, new research has revealed.

Energy comparison website, Simply Switch, commissioned a survey of nearly 1,500 British dual fuel customers to find out how satisfied they were with the service, and to compare energy rates across the six biggest suppliers in the UK.

And the outcome seems to be a triumph for smaller, more independent service providers. Out of ten suppliers reviewed, the top three all fall into this category, with the bottom six being occupied by the ‘big six’.

Despite this, 67% of Burnley bill payers surveyed get their energy from one of the big six while just 37% of bill payers in Burnley have switched to a new supplier in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, 19% of Burnley people surveyed have never switched while just 44% of respondents in Burnley had a smart meter installed.

Mike Rowe, chief executive at Simply Switch, said: "It’s unfortunate that such a large portion of energy users hadn’t switched their supplier in the last 18 months, given the savings that could be made, and given that a large portion are still with suppliers they wouldn’t recommend.

"A large number of these customers will now be on expensive standard variable tariffs, which should generally be avoided by anyone who wants to save money."