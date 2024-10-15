Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley florist’s assistant, who arranged a surprise 40th birthday party for her partner, got the surprise of HER life when he went down on one knee and proposed.

Maria Howard arranged the surprise celebration for her partner, Peter Judson, with the help of family, friends and colleagues who were all in on the secret. But, what she didn’t realise was they were also keeping Peter’s secret that he was going to pop the question after a whirlwind romance of just 11 weeks.

Maria, who works for Kathleen’s Florists in Coal Clough Lane, said: “I organised the party in the restaurant at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. When we arrived everyone was waiting and as the doors opened I made sure Peter went in first. He was totally shocked and very emotional.”

Lovebirds Peter Judson and Maria Howard. Peter proposed to Maria at a surprise 40th birthday party she arranged for him.

Delivery driver Peter, known affectionately as ‘Juddy’ thought the couple were going for a romantic dinner for two and it would be the perfect place to propose to Maria before presenting her with a diamond and emerald engagement ring. Maria, who lives in Burnley, said: “He went ahead with the proposal and got down on one knee in front of everyone and I was totally gobsmacked. It still doesn’t seem real, Peter has totally swept me off my feet. How everyone kept both our secrets I will never know, but they certainly did.”

Friends for nine years after Maria’s best friend married Peter’s best pal, love blossomed for the pair when Peter, of Barrowford, invited Maria to a Peter Kay gig. She said: “He was very quiet all the way there and I kept asking him if he was okay and he told me he was. But as we got off the train he turned to me and said he was in love with me.

“I was shocked to say the least but then we had a kiss and it made me realise I felt the same. It all feels like a dream, we are so happy together, it’s crazy. Even strangers have been coming up to us to say they can see how much in love we are.”

Maria, who is mum to Emily (19) who works with her at Kathleen’s on Coal Clough Lane, David (15), 11-year-old Lilly and Ava (eight) added: “My children love Peter and are really happy for us.”

The couple, who celebrated their 40th birthdays seven days apart, plan to tie the knot in 2027 in Cyprus which has special place in Peter’s heart as he is ex military.