Burnley firm jumps at chance to help equine charity

CUBE HR staff with their HAPPA foal

CUBE HR, a human resources consultancy company, is giving monthly contributions to help care for a foal whose mother was found in the most horrendous living conditions.

The foal, who is being cared for at Shores Hey Farm, has been given the name HAPPA Cube to recognise the 'second chance' the firm has given it.

Staff will now be able to follow little Cube’s progress throughout her rehabilitation by receiving email blogs, regular updates and free access to the farm at any time

Claire Thwaite, CUBE HR’s head of HR, said: “We are already proud to work with HAPPA in a professional capacity, so when we learned about the opportunity to sponsor a horse we jumped at the chance, we’re horse lovers anyway and knowing we’ve been able to give a horse a second Chance at a great life means so much to us.

"We can’t wait to be able to bring our families down to meet HAPPA Cube and watch her grow and develop under the loving hands of the HAPPA team.”

Laura Brown, HAPPA’s head of income generation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome on-board CUBE HR as our first corporate sponsors and we hope that this will just be the start of local businesses looking to support the charity, to continue the vital work that we do across Lancashire and further afield.

"I would just like to say thank you to everyone at CUBE HR.”