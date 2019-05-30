Burnley firm helps up to light up community sensory room

Burnley-based Avon Electrical has helped put the lights on for a new community resource centre in its home town.



The firm’s award-winning apprentice, Zack Duxbury, headed up Avon’s work at the new Charter House Sensory Room in Morse Street, installing mood and depth lighting, as well as a sound system in the centre’s multi-sensory room, at a significant cost saving.

Burnley-based Avon Electrical is an approved NICEIC contractor and offers a range of electrical services, both domestic and commercial, including re-wiring, alarm installation, outside lighting, landlord testing, PAT testing and low energy light solutions.

Gareth Read, managing director at Avon Electrical, said: “Everybody at Avon Electrical understands what it is to be a good corporate citizen and give back to the community where we can. That’s why we heavily subsidised the work we did at the new centre.

“The new centre and in particular, the multi-sensory room will act as an important place for people in Burnley, especially those who suffer from sensory depriving conditions, who will gain a great deal from the relaxing environment offered by the room.”