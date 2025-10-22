A quick thinking Burnley firefighter has been hailed a hero after he came to the aid of a young cricketer who collapsed suddenly during a match.

Firefighter Chris Gill performed CPR on 26-year-old Hamza during the friendly match last month when he slumped to the ground as he stepped up to the crease to bat.

“It all happened very quickly, “ said Chris, who has been stationed with Blue Watch at Burnley Community Fire Station for four years. “Hamza just fell to the ground without any warning. His team members gathered round him and were calling his name and trying to revive him with water.”

Realising there was something seriously wrong Chris (32) raced forward to help.

He added: “I checked his pulse and noticed his eyes were open but they were just fixed and I realised he had stopped breathing. I started CPR and asked for someone to call an ambulance.”

Chris then used a defibrillator located at the Whittle-le-Woods Cricket Club, where the match was being held, until paramedics and the air ambulance arrived. Hamza was placed in an induced coma and rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He is now recovering at home and his family are now planning to78 publicly thank Chris for his heroic actions.

Chris, whose fiancee Heidi is a nurse, has also been praised by Lancashire Fire and Rescue for his ‘quick thinking, calm response and life saving actions.’

Modest Chris, who is dad to Ava (11) and three-year-old Zara, said: “I just did what came instinctively to me. Just the week before this happened our watch manager Damian Hartley ran a first aid skills refresher course and, in particular, emphasised the importance of performing CPR correctly.

“It goes to show how vital these skills can be and how everyone should learn them.”