Brad Colston is one of six grassroots FIFA 22 gamers from across the nation that secured a coveted spot at the Connected Club Cup live final at Wembley after a gruelling semi-final hosted at one of three local grassroots football clubhouses; Merseyrail Ladies FC, Chasetown FC and Worthing Town FC.

Brad played a two-leg round-robin tournament at Chasetown FC and will now battle it out at Wembley to become overall champion, where he will also get the chance to challenge England players and EXCEL esport gamers.

"I’m happy to make it to the final. Now it’s time to continue to play well at the final at Wembley,” he said.

