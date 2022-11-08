The message is being supported by Burnley and Blackburn Rovers football clubs ahead of the game, which kicks off at 12.30pm, and sees the two teams, who are long time rivals, meet for the first time since March, 2016.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are also very aware that this is a significant day in the national calendar and many people will be paying their respects at Remembrance Services nationally and across Lancashire.

Police are urging fans to enjoy this Sunday's East Lancashire Derby game, when the Clarets take on Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor, while remaining safe and respectful of others.

"The operation has been in the planning since the fixture date was first announced and we have been working with both football clubs, the and services, EFL local authorities and Royal British Legion, as well as other partners including both supporter groups.

"As has been well publicised, away supporters are free to make their way to the stadium independently and we know that some people are concerned about this. We want to reassure residents and fans that there is a significant police operation taking place across East Lancashire, with specialist officers, investigation teams and drones all in operation.

"Whilst we appreciate that passions will be running high as both teams cover the top two places in the Championship we know that the overwhelming majority of people will be going to support their team and will behave in a responsible manner."

"The match itself has been chosen by Sky to be televised to showcase this Lancashire Derby. We hope that both sets of supporters are able to enhance the reputations of their respective football clubs.

"Sadly, we know that some will let their passion spill over and others may be intent on causing disorder. For those individuals we would want to remind them that our officers will all be wearing body worn video cameras, we have access to the football stadium, town centre and private close circuit television systems and where appropriate these will be reviewed as part of the investigation element of this operation.

"So if you are intent on committing offences or your behaviour crosses the threshold in or out of the stadium and you are not dealt with on the day, then our warning is to await the knock on the door from our officers.