Blackburn Rovers host Burnley FC at Ewood Park (kick-off 8pm) in a much-anticipated return local derby that could see the Clarets crowned Championship champions.

Lancashire Constabulary thanked fans for their overwhelmingly exemplary behaviour in the corresponding fixture in November – the first in recent history in which away supporters were free to make their way to the stadium independently. This will remain the case for this football fixture.

Burnley's Nathan Tella battles with Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam

Officers have moved to reassure residents and fans that there will still be a significant police operation taking place across East Lancashire, with specialist officers, police dogs, the mounted section, investigation teams, and aerial support all in operation.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue working with both football clubs, the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, The English Football League, British Transport Police (BTP), local authorities, as well as other partners, up to and on the day of the fixture.

“To police this fixture, retain our responding and investigative functions, we have cancelled rest days to boost officer and staff numbers.

“Sadly, we know that some will let their passion spill over and others may be intent on causing disorder with no regard to both sets of supporters or the local community. For those individuals we would want to remind them that our officers will all be wearing body worn video cameras, we have access to the football stadium, town centre and private close circuit television systems and where appropriate these will be reviewed as part of the investigation element of this operation.

“Anybody intent on committing offences, whether inside or away from the stadium, should expect to be arrested on the day or await the knock on the door from our officers.

“With this in mind, we would urge only fans with tickets to turn up to the stadium.

“As well as a significant police presence in Blackburn, we will have resources across the rest of East Lancashire, including Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, the Ribble Valley, Pendle and Rossendale.

“Our BTP colleagues will also have resources on the rail networks supporting the safety travel of rail users and fans travelling to and from the fixture.

“We would remind fans using the rail network to check the departure time of return journeys to make sure they don’t miss the last train.”

Supt Melita Worswick, who is Gold Command for the fixture, said: “We know this is a significant occasion in the East Lancashire footballing calendar and for some supporters a heavily anticipated fixture both due to the time lapse since they last played and the importance of the play-off place for Blackburn Rovers.

“I want both sets of supporters to show the same level of respect for each other that was experienced during the corresponding game, which fell on Remembrance Sunday. This fixture will once again be screened live on Sky Sports and puts East Lancashire football on the national stage.