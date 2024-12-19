The first visit took place at Burnley FC in the Community's Foodbank and Burnley Together's Down Town. Here, Connor Roberts and Aaron Ramsey surprised children from Christ the King Primary School, who are part of the charity's Premier League Primary Stars programme. This initiative uses the power of professional football clubs to inspire children to be active, look after their well-being, and develop important life skills. The players helped the children build and decorate gingerbread houses and then challenged them to a present-wrapping competition – which the children won.

The next stop was Sabden Primary School, another Premier League Primary Stars partner school. Enock Agyei, Etienne Green, and Bashir Humphreys met every child in the school and participated in activities including indoor hoopla, snowball throwing with Buddy the Elf, and pin the red nose on the reindeer.

The third and final visit was to the Walking Football Christmas Party, where John Egan, Zian Flemming, and Hjalmar Ekdal joined for a Christmas quiz and prize-giving ceremony.

Sports development manager Chanelle McManus expressed her gratitude, saying: "We would like to say a huge thank you to the players for coming down. Our Walking Football team is made up of so many die-hard, lifelong football fans, so it was really special for the players to be part of our Christmas celebrations."