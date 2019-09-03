Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche gets up close and personal with rugby side Harlequins

Cocking a cheeky snook at the negative comments aimed at his side's highly effective brand of "anti-football", a grinning Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche has paid visit to rugby union side Harlequins and has even met his long-lost twin.

While Dyche himself looks like he would know his way around a scrum, he was in the land of comparative giants at Twickenham Stoop, which is the regular stomping ground of the likes of 20st 9lb prop forward Mark Lambert and 6ft 7in Fijian lock Tevita Cavubati.

Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche (right - or left, we can't tell) with Harlequins Number 8 and Dyche lookalike James Chisholm. (credit: @JamesR_Chisholm)

But it was another Quins star whom Dyche was particularly keen to meet.

Famed as a spitting-image Dyche lookalike on the rugby circuit, Harlequins Number 8 James Chisholm was especially pleased to finally make the Burnley manager's acquaintance, even going as far as to dress up in full Dycheian suit and Clarets tie for the occasion.

The 105kg Chisholm, a former age-group high-jump champion who was named World Rugby Junior Player of the Year in 2015, tweeted: "Words can’t describe the excitement I had today!! Kept this a secret for a week and almost exploded! Thanks @BurnleyOfficial legend Sean Dyche for coming down today!! @Harlequins #whoswho? #jameschisholmlookalike #Dychy"

Pleased to have welcomed Dyche around, the Harlequins official twitter account themselves tweeted: "Brilliant to have @BurnleyOfficial manager Sean Dyche visit today. You made @JamesR_Chisholm’s year. Hope to see you at The Stoop soon."