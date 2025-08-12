The funeral of Burnley FC goalscoring legend Willie Irvine will take place this Thursday following his death at the age of 82.

Willie’s final journey will pass Turf Moor at 1-30pm before a service at St John’s Church, Worsthorne, starting at 2pm. Afterwards, family, friends, and supporters are invited to gather at the Bay Horse pub in Worsthorne for refreshments.

Willie Irvine made a huge impact during his time at Burnley, scoring 97 goals in 148 appearances between 1960 and 1968. A proud Northern Ireland international, he was well-loved both on and off the pitch and remained a lifelong Burnley resident.