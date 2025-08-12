Burnley FC legend Willie Irvine’s funeral set for Thursday
The funeral of Burnley FC goalscoring legend Willie Irvine will take place this Thursday following his death at the age of 82.
Willie’s final journey will pass Turf Moor at 1-30pm before a service at St John’s Church, Worsthorne, starting at 2pm. Afterwards, family, friends, and supporters are invited to gather at the Bay Horse pub in Worsthorne for refreshments.
Willie Irvine made a huge impact during his time at Burnley, scoring 97 goals in 148 appearances between 1960 and 1968. A proud Northern Ireland international, he was well-loved both on and off the pitch and remained a lifelong Burnley resident.