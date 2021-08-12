Burnley fan's anger as disabled spectators 'ousted' from their seats at Turf Moor to make way for changing facilities

Mr Peter McCann, who is a season ticket holder, received an email on Tuesday to notify him that the club needed to move the location of all of supporters in the South East corner stand where his seat was located.

The alternative seat is in an auditorium hospitality room in the Jimmy McIlroy stand which, Mr McCann claims will be in a room behind glass with 'zero' atmosphere, which he feels is 'unacceptable.'

And the club turned down a request for Mr McCann to view the new seat ahead of this Saturday's first game of the season at home to Brighton.

A Burnley fan has voiced his anger at Burnley Football Club for moving the seats of disabled fans to make way for changing facilities for away players

News of the seat change came in an email from club chairman Alan Pace who offered his 'sincere apologies' saying: "We are very sorry that this has happened and especially at short notice."

Mr Pace said that the club still has 'several challenges' to face in the journey back to normal times.

He went on to say: " Unfortunately, one of those challenges has appeared in the last few days as we have now been made aware of necessary changes to visiting teams dressing room requirements.

"These have been stipulated by the Premier League. In order to accommodate these new requirements we need to move the location of all of our supporters in the South East corner stand.

"Our team has worked with great diligence to quickly resolve this unplanned move and we hope you will accept our apologies for this unfortunate situation. "

Mr Pace added that the club would do everything possible to make the transition as smooth as possible.

A spokesman for the club said yesterday this was is only a temporary situation adding: "We have done everything possible to re-seat the supporters the best we can.

"The situation has been taken out of our hands by the Premier League due to covid restrictions and the need to re-locate the away dressing room to cater for the return of fans."

Supporters have been assured that the facilities in the new seats are the same as the ones offered in the South East corner stand and include level and lift access to this seating position and to all facilities including a concession outlet, a changing places facility and accessible toilets on every level of the stand.

Fans have also been assured that their accessibility will be met in the new seats and they will also be allocated an adjacent position for their personal assistant or family member if they have renewed as a party.