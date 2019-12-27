Burnley family company Birchall holds Christmas fund-raiser for staff

A Burnley foodservice company has been ‘dining out’ on the success of its internal fund-raising group.

For its final event of the year, Birchall Foodservice encouraged all employees to wear festive fancy dress and raised over £80 for Helping Hands – an internal fund-raising group which helps employees and others who are facing personal difficulties.

The telesales team made a meal of it by each dressing as an element of a Christmas dinner – from turkey to pigs in blankets and even a knife and fork.

Sales director Louise Birchall said: “The Fancy Dress Day was our last event of the year and was great fun. The Helping Hands team also held a Christmas raffle and bake sale day, raising over £300 in total.”

Other events throughout the year have included a golf day, Easter and Halloween fun days, with £3,000 raised for people in need within the business.