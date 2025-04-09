Burnley Express reader's letter | Council scrambling to set off the PR spin
Burnley Borough Council is struggling to stay in power and so officials and members are scrambling to set off the PR spin.
All the puffed up stories in the local press and on social media, taking credit for work actually done by volunteers, with the council's only involvement in helping with logistics.
But then logistics they have a plenty with all the over-paid officials and councillors. Again, why does such a small council need a chief executive and a chief operating officer on a total of over £200,000 per year plus perks?
Then we have the usual guff on the pre-election leaflets, which have started trickling through the letter boxes for a unnecessary election at Lancashire County Council.
In my ward of Cliviger and Worsthorne, the sitting councillor and fellow candidates are old hand, out of touch, missing in action, or just there to make up the numbers.
All the candidates are claiming to have done this or that for the benefit of the community, when in essence not much has been done for the huge amount of council tax we pay and the enormous allowance our current county councillor enjoys for the voluntary, part-time role, certainly does not justify.
To think these people are then the ones responsible for how our daily lives work and where our hard earned money goes.
Scary, ain't it?
