A Burnley old boy who swapped Lowerhouse for Down Under has just completed his latest, epic fund-raiser for charity, in memory of his mum.

Former Blessed Trinity pupil Henry Watkins, who now lives near Perth in Western Australia, recently managed 1,000 consecutive three minute rounds bareknuckle boxing on a punchbag, raising $16,191 for Perth Children’s Hospital.

Henry, who used to live on Printer’s Fold in Lowerhouse, said: “I completed this as I was originally training for the old Punchbag marathon World record back in 2021 when my mum Marina suddenly passed away on her birthday, which de-railed my training so this felt like a loose end I needed to complete in memory of my mum to make her proud.”

Henry (29) was supported in his efforts by pregnant wife Shannon and their nine-month-old daughter Ella.

He added: “The overall time taken to complete said task, was 58 hours and 20 minutes with no sleep breaks and no time away from the bag. I just had 30 second rests between each round.

“I had people sign the punchbag over the two and a half days with a supportive message as well as the date and time in which they were present.

“I have raised around $30,000 in total over the past 10 years completing various similar fundraisers and believe that if we're able to do something to help then why shouldn't we?

“Another main motivation was to set an example for my daughter (and expecting daughter) to teach them that no matter how ambitious we are we are capable of so much when we commit to something.”