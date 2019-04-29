Burnley estate agent's new appointment 'fits the bill'

A Burnley estate agency has homed in on a new appointment.

Rachel Nolan has been appointed the new lettings officer at The Bee Hive in Burnley.

Rachel (39), from Earby, initially joined the firm as an apprentice administrator in 2017, having previously worked in the accounts department at Skipton Council.

“Rachel has shown a real flair for managing tenants and properties and this promotion is just reward for her efforts,” said Luke Robinson, Business Development Director at The Bee Hive.

“We need good people in key roles as we continue to develop the lettings side of our operation and Rachel certainly fits the bill.”

Rachel, who has a son in the RAF, added: “It is a positive step forward for me and I am looking forward to doing all I can to help the company grow.

"The Bee Hive is set to become a major player in both lettings and sales across the region.”