Burnley equine charity launches awards to recognise outstanding individuals

The Admiral Memorial ‘Dr Joy Faulkner’ Trophy and the Mona Huskie Award both aim to recognise people who have gone above and beyond with their contributions to the charity.

The Dr Joy Faulkner Trophy, in memory of Admiral Dr Faulkner’s horse who died in 1978, has previously been presented to volunteers, supporters, fundraisers and professionals who go that extra mile for HAPPA.

The Mona Huskie Award, in honour of the charity’s founder, recognises the care and devotion of those who offer a loving forever home to HAPPA horses, ponies or donkeys.

For the first time in its history the charity is now welcoming nominations for this award from other animal welfare organisations or from any individual who would like to recognise that special person offering a forever home to an equine in need.

Julie Pharaoh-Gan, HAPPA head of marketing and fundraising, said: “There are so many individuals that contribute to equine welfare, and HAPPA, that deserve recognition for all their hard work and commitment.

"It is exciting to be able to offer the Mona Huskie Award to any individual that has offered a second chance and a forever home to a rescued horse, pony or donkey. Our founder Mona Huskie would be extremely proud.”

Nominations for the Mona Huskie Award can be made here, while those wishing to put somebody forward for the Admiral Memorial Award can do so here.