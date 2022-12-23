For it was in fact pals Hayley Bradshaw and Marie Mason who dressed in the festive costumes, complete with flashing fairy lights, for their daily morning walk to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

The friends vowed to donate £1 for every beep and wave they received and they clocked up 120. They also received a number of cash donations and donations are also being accepted at the Butterfly pub where the duo set off from this morning. You can also make a donation directly to the hospice.

The duo, who struck up a friendship after they began walking together during lockdown, covered around six miles on their walk and took in Burnley Wood, Manchester Road, Brunshaw, Belvedere Road and the town centre. They did their first walk last year dressed as Christmas presents so it looks like the festive walk is going to become an annual tradition.

Hayley said: "Thankyou to everyone for the support, beeps, waves and cheers and for sharing our posts. A special thanks to Delta taxis as every single one we saw beeped or waved, they all felt the Christmas cheer.

" If you saw us I hope we put a smile on your face."