Diana, aka Ollie Joseph, said that while the vile comments on her facebook page, Diana DoGood, advertising her third drag brunch event at Burnley's Penny Black bar on Saturday, August 20th, were upsetting, she was not shocked.
She said: "I think as an LGBTQ+ community we want to try our best to be strong against hate but it can become consuming and upsetting when people confront us with homophobic and transphobic abuse online or in person.
Most Popular
-
1
North West Air Ambulance lands in Burnley's Thompson Park
-
2
18 photos of charity match featuring ex Burnley FC players who donned their boots in memory of much loved husband, dad and son
-
3
Police investigation continues into Burnley hit-and-run which left elderly man with serious injuries
-
4
Devoted staff member hailed as 'heart and soul' of Pendle school steps down after over three decades of service
-
5
Doors set to open next week on temporary shop offering free school uniform to Burnley parents
"Drag is so unapologetically activism and always has been. We’ve made progress for LGBTQ+ rights thanks to drag queens and trans women who organised a series of riots in 1969 known as Stonewall riots.
"But, we still have such a long way to go, even now."
Dozens of Diana's followers weighed in with comments of support and encouragement after Diana was subjected to a tirade of abuse and nasty comments.
On the page Diana vowed to 'continue to produce queer positive work and visibility that celebrates and advocates the beautiful LGBTQ+ community in our small minded town of Burnley and beyond."
Ollie introduced the world to Diana in March at the first drag brunch, which was a sell out success, in a bid to raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ and spread a message that, even in a small town, you can be who you want to be.
Ollie said today: "I will keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality within our town because I know if I had seen visibility like our event growing up life would have been so different and much easier.
"I remember getting death threats, being shoved into lockers and constantly bullied during my time at high school.
"I remember looking up to people who were just acting as themselves and thinking if I can just survive high school, I know my life can change.
"I think drag shows people just that. So what I say is forget the haters, put on your best eyeshadow and live your life. Because every queer person living in the world is a superstar.
"Everyone needs to know their weirdness is amazing."