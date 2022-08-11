Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana, aka Ollie Joseph, said that while the vile comments on her facebook page, Diana DoGood, advertising her third drag brunch event at Burnley's Penny Black bar on Saturday, August 20th, were upsetting, she was not shocked.

She said: "I think as an LGBTQ+ community we want to try our best to be strong against hate but it can become consuming and upsetting when people confront us with homophobic and transphobic abuse online or in person.

Popular Burnley drag queen Diana DoGood has said that homophobic comments posted about her on social media have only served to highlight the importance of drag in today's society.

"Drag is so unapologetically activism and always has been. We’ve made progress for LGBTQ+ rights thanks to drag queens and trans women who organised a series of riots in 1969 known as Stonewall riots.

"But, we still have such a long way to go, even now."

Dozens of Diana's followers weighed in with comments of support and encouragement after Diana was subjected to a tirade of abuse and nasty comments.

On the page Diana vowed to 'continue to produce queer positive work and visibility that celebrates and advocates the beautiful LGBTQ+ community in our small minded town of Burnley and beyond."

Diana Dogood with some of her friends and fans who have defended her against homophobic comments and insults

Ollie introduced the world to Diana in March at the first drag brunch, which was a sell out success, in a bid to raise the visibility of LGBTQ+ and spread a message that, even in a small town, you can be who you want to be.

Ollie said today: "I will keep fighting for LGBTQ+ equality within our town because I know if I had seen visibility like our event growing up life would have been so different and much easier.

"I remember getting death threats, being shoved into lockers and constantly bullied during my time at high school.

"I remember looking up to people who were just acting as themselves and thinking if I can just survive high school, I know my life can change.

Ollie Joseph aka Diana Dogood has defended his creation against nasty homophobic comments

"I think drag shows people just that. So what I say is forget the haters, put on your best eyeshadow and live your life. Because every queer person living in the world is a superstar.