Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heartbroken dog owner is warning others who walk their dogs in Towneley Park to be vigilant after two of his pets died suddenly from suspected poisoning.

Adam Brierley (20) who lives in Cliviger took turns walking their family’s three springer spaniels with mum Pam, often in the fields and woods around Towneley.

Tragically, Adam and his mum discovered their youngest dog Archie had passed away at home the morning following a walk last month. And in a further devastating moment just two weeks later one of their other dogs, Stanley, died on his way to the vets after becoming ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although vets suspected the parvovirus might have been the cause of Archie’s death, they now believe some king of poisoning, either natural or deliberate, had killed the two dogs.

Adam Brierley's three springer spaniels Archie, Stanley and Maggie

Adam said: “We have walked our dogs in Towneley Park pretty much every day for the last three years since moving to Cliviger. We always take the same route from the car park by the round cafe, along the river around the football pitches where the dogs all play with the ball. We then head into the forest at which point we put the ball away.

“All three dogs were walked on Thursday June 13th as per normal. Archie was presenting with vomiting and diarrhoea but we did not have any reason for concern and, as Archie seemed to perk back up, we went to bed as normal. He was cuddling in his bed with Stanley which was very normal for them.

“The following morning though we woke up to find Archie passed away on the bedroom floor. We attempted CPR but this was not successful and Archie was taken to the vet. The vet advised it did not seem like parvo and there was nothing more we could have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On June 26th both Maggie and Stanley were taken to the vets for their next available appointment and we were advised that everything was fine and they were both perfectly healthy with no parvo.

“We continued to walk the dogs along the same route as we were not yet aware that this may be the problem.

“Two days later Stanley started to present with the same symptoms as Archie had two weeks earlier. We took Stanley to the vets for an emergency appointment. They administered an anti-sickness injection but advised that otherwise, Stanley seemed healthy.

“We returned home and the following morning, Stanley appeared to improve. He was drinking more water, not vomiting and his diarrhoea had started to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, he took a rapid downturn and we secured another emergency vet appointment. Unfortunately, on the short journey to the vets Stanley passed away. We rushed into the vets who attempted CPR which, as with Archie, was unsuccessful.”

The vets asked if the dogs had potentially been near green algae on the water, which there had not. They tested Maggie who tested negative for anything untoward (including parvo) and advised that the only other thing they could suggest was poisoning.