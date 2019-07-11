Burnley dog agility show to raise money for dog rescue charity

A dog agility show will hopefully raise some much-needed money for other dogs less fortunate in Burnley.



Friends Chloe Woods and Rosemary Clarke have organised the dog agility show which will be held at HAPPA in Briercliffe with all proceeds going to Dogs 4 Rescue.

Proud. Pic: Red Dog Photography

The show, this Sunday running from 11am to 3pm, will be run by Paws Paradise and FAST Agility Club.

Chloe said: "Tickets are £10 on the door or £7 if paid in advance. That is per dog (humans go free) and entitles you to enter all there is to do including dog show, have a go agility, dog games and stalls."

For further information visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/622911391507689/?active_tab=about