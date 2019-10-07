Burnley dental nurse to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon

A Burnley dental nurse and former solider will put her training to good use when she travels to Lebanaon to help refugees with their oral health.

Lauren Patton (33) will help run a dental clinic for Syrian refugees living in camps, providing oral health treatment and assisting with various procedures such as tooth extractions and root canal treatment. The refugees have escaped the devastating civil war in their home country and have no access to health or dental care.

Lauren previously served in the Army for five years as a Lance Corporal and when stationed in Germany and Cyprus saw first-hand the reality of war and the impact it has on families. Now working as an orthodontic dental nurse at Total Orthodontics Blackburn, she wants to use her skills to help change the lives of others.

“I am really excited to travel to Lebanon, but it is going to be emotional. I have two children of my own and to think what these Syrian families are experiencing through no fault of their own is heart-breaking," she said.

"I have put myself through additional specialist training to ensure I am able to help as much as I possibly can. Our aim is to educate people about the importance of oral health, as well as help get people out of pain by giving them the treatment they need. I will do all I can to help as many refugees as possible whilst I am in Lebanon.”

Lauren will be working with Dental Mavericks, a charitable dental organisation which supports vulnerable communities in Morocco and Lebanon.

To donate to the Dental Mavericks programme, please visit Lauren’s fundraising page at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=LaurenMcDonough&pageUrl=1