Speaking at the team's promotion parade on Tuesday evening – the day before his permanent deal was announced – Jordan Beyer said the season had been like a 'miracle' to him.

"When I came here, if somebody had have told me it would work out like this, I would have said 'no chance'; it's been incredible, it's been like a miracle for me."

Jordan Beyer with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany

The Clarets activated the option in the Germany Under 21 international’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old centre back moved to Turf Moor on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach in September and played 35 times for the champions.

He said the support he had received so far meant the world to him.

"It means so much to me; more than you or [the fans] could ever know. I’m so grateful and thankful for everything. Going to the Turf and playing there with that atmosphere, having our back – even when we're not at a best sometimes, they are incredible. They make away games feel like home games. They go to all these far away destinations, and they are there for us.