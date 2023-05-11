News you can trust since 1877
Burnley defender Jordan Beyer praises 'incredible' Clarets support

Burnley's first signing of the summer has heaped praise on the Clarets fans saying they had made his time at the club so far unforgettable.

By John Deehan
Published 11th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Speaking at the team's promotion parade on Tuesday evening – the day before his permanent deal was announced – Jordan Beyer said the season had been like a 'miracle' to him.

Burnley sign defender Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal
"When I came here, if somebody had have told me it would work out like this, I would have said 'no chance'; it's been incredible, it's been like a miracle for me."

Jordan Beyer with Clarets boss Vincent KompanyJordan Beyer with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany
Jordan Beyer with Clarets boss Vincent Kompany
The Clarets activated the option in the Germany Under 21 international’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 22-year-old centre back moved to Turf Moor on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach in September and played 35 times for the champions.

He said the support he had received so far meant the world to him.

"It means so much to me; more than you or [the fans] could ever know. I’m so grateful and thankful for everything. Going to the Turf and playing there with that atmosphere, having our back – even when we're not at a best sometimes, they are incredible. They make away games feel like home games. They go to all these far away destinations, and they are there for us.

"I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to them. It is a pleasure to play in front of them, and I am so happy that we can give them something back.”

