Burnley dance school sends out over 50 Christmas cards to the elderly and those facing a tough time over festive season

Hospital patients, the elderly and those facing a difficult time during the festive season have received over 50 Christmas cards from a Burnley dance school.

By Susan Plunkett
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:32 pm

Lianne Bruce launched the 'Christmas cards of kindness' campaign at her dance school, Basically Cheer and Fitness, asking students to write a card or bring in a picture to spread some cheer.

Lianne said: "I received over 50 cards from my students, ranging from the age of two through to adults.

" We chose to split them between the patients on the Hyndburn ward at Pendleview mental health unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital and the residents at Andrew Smith House nursing and residential home in Nelson."

Some of the mini stars cheerleading team, who are aged four to six, from Basically Cheer and Fitness, with their Christmas cards and pictures, along with dance school owner Lianne Bruce and four junior coaches, Annie Fort, Dylan Wood, Georgina Dixon-Fewster and Maddison Pickles
