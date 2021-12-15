Burnley dance school sends out over 50 Christmas cards to the elderly and those facing a tough time over festive season

Lianne Bruce launched the 'Christmas cards of kindness' campaign at her dance school, Basically Cheer and Fitness, asking students to write a card or bring in a picture to spread some cheer.

Lianne said: "I received over 50 cards from my students, ranging from the age of two through to adults.

" We chose to split them between the patients on the Hyndburn ward at Pendleview mental health unit at the Royal Blackburn Hospital and the residents at Andrew Smith House nursing and residential home in Nelson."