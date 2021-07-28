Burnley dad's fancy dress pub crawl will raise funds for charity devoted to finding cure for condition he suffers from

The event has been organised by Burnley dad Ryan Salmon who suffers with the debilitating condition that is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe.

A committed fundraiser for the charity, Ryan was delighted when he was accepted to take part in the London Marathon in October and he will be running to raise funds for the CF Trust.

Ryan will be joined by his father in law, Gary Ingham, for his third marathon and they have set themselves a fundraising target of £5,000.

Ryan with his wife Chloe and their daughter Lottie

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, is a UK-based national charity founded in 1964.

Dealing with all aspects of cystic fibrosis the charity funds research to treat and cure CF and aims to ensure appropriate clinical care and support for people with the condition.

The pub crawl is on Saturday starting off at the Thornton Arms at noon and the route takes in a series of pubs leading to Burnley town centre and rounding off at Remedy nightspot with a live performance by the band Bridle Lights.

The entry fee is £5 and fancy dress is optional but there will be a prize for the best costume. The bar crawl was scheduled to be held last year but had to be put back because of Covid-19.

Ryan, who lives with his wife Chloe and their daughter Lottie, is one of the first people in the UK to receive a new drug, hailed as a 'major breakthrough' for treatment of CF.

Since he started on the new drug therapy, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019, Ryan's lung capacity has increased from 25 per cent to 60 per cent.

The 35-year-old is grateful to his own GP, who pressed for Ryan to have the medication, as it has not only enhanced the quality of his life it has kept him out of hospital.

Ryan is a regular patient at Wythenshawe Hospital's specialist Manchester Adult Cystic Fibrosis Centre, one of the largest and longest established adult (CF) centres in the UK, with an international reputation for excellence and innovation.

It would not be unusual for Ryan, who went to the former St Theodore's RC High School in Burnley, to be admitted for treatment for his condition up to three times a year and, heartbreakingly, he spent three weeks in hospital when Lottie was born almost two years ago.