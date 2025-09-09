A Burnley man has completed the AJ Bell Great North Run in memory of his baby son.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Farran completed the iconic challenge to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. He ran in honour of his son, Liam, who died in 1990, at age 14 months after being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Ronnie said: “Liam would have been 37 now if he had lived. I run for him always. It’s always for Liam and I chose the British Heart Foundation because they fund so much lifesaving research to help babies like Liam who are born with congenital heart defects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Liam was born he was immediately rushed to Liverpool where he underwent his first lifesaving operation. He was just nine days old. The next 16 months were spent going back and forth to Liverpool, attending various doctors’ appointments. Then at the beginning of February 1990, our lives came crashing down when Liam tragically passed away following open heart surgery at Alder Hey.

Ronnie Farran, of Burnley completed the AJ Bell Great North Run in memory of his baby son to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

“I did the AJ Bell Great North Run in memory of Liam, and also for other family members who have been affected by heart issues.

“I really enjoyed the run as doing this always makes me feel that I’m doing something positive.

“The research that BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with cardiovascular diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie completed the course in 1.44 and joined a team of more than 3,600 BHF runners who took to the streets of Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday, all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.

Karen McDonnell, Senior Events Manager at BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Ronnie’s courage and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like Ronnie, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK. "

Donate to Ronnie’s page here: https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/ronald-farran