A Burnley dad has created a community group celebrating grassroots music.

Aaron Calland founded the Forge FTV to honour his late wife Vicki’s love of live music. The group supports local artists by hosting unique music events and producing high-quality live videos to showcase their talent.

The group’s first major ticketed event - an interactive rock horror story, The End Of The World Gig Vampires v Zombies - will take place this Saturday at The Electric Circus. The show will raise money to buy equipment to turn Forge FTV into a community interest company.

Aaron said: “My wife Vicki passed away five years ago from breast cancer, and that left me and my four boys, Oliver, Noah, Clay, and Clark. It’s been a rough five years.”

The project is a family affair, with musicians Oliver and Noah lending their expertise in music production.

Aaron says their love of music came from their mum.

“One of the first things they did when they learned to play an instrument was record Everlong. She said it was her favourite gift, and she got to see Oliver play his first gig before she passed away,” he added.

“[Music] got her through hard times. So, we thought we would honour her by creating something that supported live grassroots music.”

The family launched Forge FTV last month and began filming jam nights at Electric Circus, where Noah is a sound engineer, before uploading the videos to Youtube.

“I think there’s a lot of talent out there, but I think they don’t get the right showcase,” said Aaron.

“There are some good venues: Loom, Circus, Sanctuary, a lot of pubs putting on music. We want to help show that grassroots can do original music.”

They also hope to stage “Vicki Fest” in the future for a charity close to her heart.

First up, [though, is Saturday’s show, which is themed around a zombie apocalypse. Music fans can dress up as zombies, and the performing bands “survive” by keeping the “zombies” dancing. The Masquerade Fancy Dress in Burnley Market has also donated a Bobby Buttons the Clown costume for the event.

The night will feature Burnley band Hunkerdown, performing two different sets in a theatrical setting.

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-forge-ftv/t-yzqdkmz

The jam night at The Electric Circus takes place on Thursdays from 7pm.