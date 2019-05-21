Burnley dad completes London Marathon in aid of son-in-law who has cystic fibrosis

A Burnley dad took on the London Marathon in support of his son-in-law, who has cystic fibrosis.

Gary Ingham (52) completed the race last month and raised a fantastic £2,947 through sponsorship, raffles and donations.

The dad-of-three, who first took on the gruelling challenge in 2016, decided to give it another go to help raise money for The Cystic Fibrosis Trust. He picked this charity as his son-in-law, Ryan Salmon, suffers from the condition, which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

Commenting on the event, Gary said: "It was amazing.The crowds were fantastic with their support and there seemed to be so many more people cheering you on than in 2016.

"I finished in three hours, 57 minutes and 23 seconds, a personal best by 18 seconds.

"I was absolutely delighted and emotional at the end when I crossed the line. I am very proud of doing two sub four hour marathons in my fifties and even though I said never again, I have entered the ballot for 2020.

"I'd like to thank Sandwich City, Carnivoro, and MKM Building Supplies in Burnley for agreeing to take a Cystic Fibrosis Trust collection box and raising valuable money, as well as Victoria Inn which made £290 through raffles and donations.

"And a big thanks to every single person who has donated both online and via sponsorship forms. Both myself and Ryan are extremely grateful and overwhelmed by everyone's support."

