Thousands of miles between them could not diminish the love between teenage sweethearts Benjamin Harrison and Alice Knowles.

Meeting as young teens in Burnley, Alice’s dad was not keen on Benjamin so, when she was 16, he sent her away to live in South Africa for six months with her best friend Glenna and her family.

But, as the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the lovebirds, who were married at 22 at Christ the King Church in Burnley, have just celebrated their 70th anniversary. Benjamin worked at the former Lucas’s as a fitter and Alice was a hairdresser, owning her own business, Salon 76 in St Matthew Street, which was also the family home.

Benjamin and Alice Harrison celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their children Michael, Ian and Catherine

The couple, who are both 92, went on to have three children, Michael, Ian and Catherine and they have six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Family gathered for a special anniversary celebration and the couple were thrilled to receive a letter from King Charles congratulating them on such a remarkable achievement. And there was a double reason to celebrate as the anniversary fell on the day after their daughter Catherine’s 60th birthday.