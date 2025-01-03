Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shared passion for dancing has kept a Burnley couple in perfect step for 65 years as they celebrate their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary.

John and Margaret Holden first met as teenagers at the Arcadian Dance Hall in Burnley and have been dancing through life together ever since.

The couple, who tied the knot at St James' Church and held their reception at the Cross Keys Hotel. John worked as a maintenance engineer at Michelin, while Margaret was a skilled weaver.

After retiring, they channelled their love for dance into teaching, running weekly dance classes and even organising dancing holidays for their students all over the country.

John and Margaret Holden are celebrating their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary.

John and Margaret are proud parents of three daughters, grandparents to six, and great-grandparents to eight. To mark this special milestone, a big family celebration has been planned at Lowerhouse Canteen.