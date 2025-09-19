Burnley couple celebrating an amazing 65 years in marriage

A Burnley couple have marked an amazing 65 years in marriage.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy and Barbara Haythornthwaite celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary surrounded by loved ones. They enjoyed a party at their house with family in the afternoon and a second with friends at night.

Barbara, who’s 85 today, said: “It was very nice. It was a lovely night. We want to thank everyone for making our day so lovely. Without them, it wouldn’t have been the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on their achievement, she said: "It doesn’t really sink in. It gradually catches up with you.”

Roy and Barbara Haythornthwaite, of Burnley, celebrating their blue sapphire wedding anniversary. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And revealing the secret to their long marriage, she added: “It’s a lie if people say you don’t argue because you do. You have to give and take.”

The couple were both born in Nelson and married at St George's Church in Vaughan Street on August 13th in 1960. They came to Burnley in 1998 and have four sons, Mark, Stephen, David, and Paul, and eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.