Burnley couple celebrating an amazing 65 years in marriage
Roy and Barbara Haythornthwaite celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary surrounded by loved ones. They enjoyed a party at their house with family in the afternoon and a second with friends at night.
Barbara, who’s 85 today, said: “It was very nice. It was a lovely night. We want to thank everyone for making our day so lovely. Without them, it wouldn’t have been the same.”
Commenting on their achievement, she said: "It doesn’t really sink in. It gradually catches up with you.”
And revealing the secret to their long marriage, she added: “It’s a lie if people say you don’t argue because you do. You have to give and take.”