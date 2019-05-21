Burnley couple and their pets are the stars of a national social media campaign

Move over Kardashians! A Burnley couple, their cat and their two dogs are the latest family members to become stars of social media.

Michaela and Mike Ashforth, Lola (a Singapura) and dachshunds Louis (seven) and Rudy (three) are the faces of a national campaign called Real Pets, Real People, Real Life.

Mike and Michaela Ashforth were asked by their daughter Camille to be the faces of Real Pets, Real People, Real Life. (s)

The couple were asked by their daughter Camille, senior brand manager for Pets Choice, to star in the campaign for leading pet food brand, Webbox Natural. It celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of pet ownership.

Michaela said: "They wanted normal people with normal pets acting natural. It felt strange being photographed but my dogs were very natural.

"I think the campaign is saying pets are part of the family, which they are, and we want to give them the best life we can. My dogs are very fussy and we want to give them food that is natural."

As a Singapura, five-year-old Lola, who was adopted from the Blue Cross, is the smallest breed of cat in the world. The breed originates from Singapore.

Rudy and Louis, owned by Michaela and Mike Ashforth. Photo credit: Phil Hargreaves in Barrowford. (s)

Michaela added: "Lola is very chilled and not bothered about being around dogs. Rudy is very laid back while Louis is the next Premiership footballer as he is so playful!"