Burnley councillors urged to greenlight controversial plans for an 87-home housing development on the outskirts of town

Burnley Council’s development control committee decided in April it wanted more information on the plan for land south of Rossendale Road.

Developer Barratt Homes had already reduced its size from 101 properties to 87.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been made to build 87 homes on land south of Rossendale Road, Burnley.

There were objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward Councillor Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 nearby residents.

But now an officer report is urging councillors to approve the scheme when the committee meets tomorrow.

It says: “There are relevant updates and clarification on highway issues. Further updates on ecology matters have also been made and clarity provided on carbon reduction measures.

“The scheme has been amended since first submitted and proposes a high-quality scheme that protects the amenities of neighbouring properties, addresses the need to provide safe access and to improve the functioning of a nearby junction.