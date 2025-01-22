Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley Council has said its enforcement officers will be carrying out commercial waste compliance visits to all businesses throughout the year, following instances of rubbish being dumped on back streets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has already issued eight fixed penalty notices to residents in the Queensgate area after concerns were raised over rubbish being dumped on Waterbarn Street, Colne Road and Cleaver Street.

The Burnley Express has now been told that the council’s Streetscene enforcement team will be carrying out commercial waste compliance visits to all businesses throughout the year, starting with Colne Road in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any business that does not have the correct documentation in place will be issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice and follow up compliance visits.

Rubbish dumped on a back street in Stoneyholme, Burnley

Coun. Howard Baker, the council’s Executive member for Community and Environmental Services, said earlier in the week that the recent snow and ice had caused some delays in the cleansing schedule as crews were unable to safely access certain back streets. To help catch up on bin collections, the cleansing teams were temporarily redeployed

He added: “Cleaner streets and reducing fly-tipping have always been a top priority for the council. As of this morning (Tuesday) there are 303 open cleansing requests across the borough on the Love Clean Streets platform.

Some of the streets which have seen rubbish dumped include Waterbarn Street, Redvers Street, Cardinal Street, Newman Street, Barden Lane, Bright Street, Ada Street and Murray Street.

Coun. Baker added: “Our enforcement team continue to work proactively, addressing reported issues across the borough.”