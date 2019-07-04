Burnley Council sets up working groups to tackle dog fouling and climate change

Burnley Council is set to establish two cross-party task force groups to investigate how the authority can better tackle dog fouling and climate change.

Part of the groups’ work will be to investigate best practice elsewhere in the country as well as coming up with innovative ideas of their own.

The task forces were announced in a report that will go to a meeting of the full council on July 10th.

They are among initiatives announced by the new administration which came in after the local elections in May and reflect the new cross-party approach being taken.

The working groups will include representatives from each of the parties represented on the council. Interim reports on their findings will go to the council’s executive with a full report and recommendations being discussed by the full council before the end of the year.

The taskforces were the brainchild of Coun. Margaret Lishman who put forward the proposals.

They fall within the remit of Coun. Cosima Towneley, executive member for community and environmental services, who said: “The council has done a lot of good work on tackling dog fouling. We want to build on that and become even more effective in dealing with an issue that is always a top priority for our residents.

“Among the proposals we’ll be looking at is getting councillors to help map out ‘hot spot’ areas where dog fouling is a particular problem so that we can target our enforcement more effectively. We also want to work more closely with dog groups and charities to get their help and support.

“In terms of climate change we will be focusing on continuing to make the council ‘greener’ and what we can do as a local authority to help protect our environment. It may start with something as simple as getting rid of plastic cups, for example, to build on the work already done such as cutting out plastic stirrers and encouraging recycling by our staff.

“Another proposal will be to look at our use of weedkilling sprays and the council encouraging staff to be as ‘green’ as possible when it comes to getting to and from work.

“I’m hoping that Burnley Council can lead by example and encourage other local businesses and organisations to do the same.

“I’m confident that both groups will develop some great ideas and benefit from different political parties working together for the good of our borough.”