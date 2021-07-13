Burnley Council set to continue support for Burnley Together community hub

Burnley Together was set up to help support local families through the Covid pandemic.

The council’s Executive is recommended to approve continued funding for the organisation which was set up to help support local families through the Covid pandemic.

Burnley Together, which brings together partners from the public, private and voluntary sectors, has proved so successful that it will continue to operate after the pandemic ends.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “The immediate response to the Covid crisis is hopefully coming to an end but it’s clear that the demand for Burnley Together’s services will continue.

“The community hub has proved extremely successful at supporting local people and families in a wide range of ways and we want to see that support continue. Burnley Together will adapt to ensure it can continue to have a positive effect on the quality of life for our residents.

“We want to use money from our existing Covid response budget to ensure that the good work that’s been developed carries on.”

Phil Jones, director of new services for the Calico Group, said: “I really welcome this proposal by Burnley Council to join with others in making a longer-term commitment to Burnley Together.

“We have seen that it is making a massive difference to people’s lives. We know that so many people are still struggling because of the pandemic and the ongoing impact it has and is still having on their wellbeing and the local economy.”