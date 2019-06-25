Burnley Council says goodbye to popular long-serving Mayor's officer

One of Burnley Borough Council's most familiar faces - Mayor's officer David Farrar - has retired after nearly four decades of service.

David, a popular figure around the area, has accompanied the borough's various Mayors over the past 20 years, and even once chauffered Her Majesty the Queen on a royal visit in 1986.

Indeed, the council stalwart was present on no less than seven Royal visits, as well as many hundreds of civic events over the years.

David started working for the council in January 1980 and had various roles before taking on the duties of Mayor's officer.

Among his more memorable moments were discovering a fully grown lion in the back of a van parked up overnight in the council's former works department in Princess Way, and acting as chauffer to Her Majesty The Queen when she visited Burnley to officially re-open the Mechanics Theatre in 1986.

A presentation was made to David by the current Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, in front of several former Mayors and Mayoresses, councillors and work colleagues.

Arrangements are in place for another staff member to take on his Mayoral duties