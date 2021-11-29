Burnley Council receives gold award for its support for Armed Forces personnel

Coun. Anwar receives the award on behalf of Burnley Council

The Ministry of Defence announced in the summer that Burnley Council was one of only 18 organisations in the north west to have received the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar attended an awards ceremony at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds, to receive an Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award to recognise the council's work to employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

Coun. Anwar said at the time the council got the good news: “We are delighted to have been recognised with this prestigious award.

"Burnley Council is committed to supporting those who serve, veterans and their families. We have seen first hand the positive impact as an employer and thank the armed forces for their contributions, especially during this pandemic."

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.