The council is proposing to increase the level of subsidy to 100% for eligible working age claimants for one year only to help alleviate some of the financial hardship caused by the current national cost-of-living crisis.

A report on the proposed changes will be discussed by the council’s executive on October 26th. It is recommended to approve the consultation ahead of any final decision on the changes.

An eight-week public consultation would be launched on 28th October to get local people’s views which will be used to guide the final recommendations which would be put to the full council for decision in February 2023 as part of the process for agreeing the 2023/24 budget.

Burnley Council is planning to change its council tax support scheme

There are currently 9,869 households in the borough claiming council tax support, of which 70% (6,933) are people of working age. Working age claimants receive a subsidy of up to 85% on their council tax bill, leaving them with £161 for a single person and £215 on a standard bill for a band A property to pay each year.

The proposals would see a temporary increase in the subsidy to 100% for the 2023/24 financial year before returning to 85% in 2024/25.

The cost to the council would be approximately £145,000 which would be paid from its revenue support reserve.

Coun. Sue Graham, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources and performance management, said: “This proposal would mean that an extra 7,000 people across our borough won’t have to pay council tax next year which will be a helping hand for them as they struggle to make ends meet.

“We know that everyone is finding it hard financially. This proposal would help some of the most vulnerable families in our borough and we feel it’s very much the right thing to do in the current circumstances.

“However, we do want to know what people’s views are on this which is why we are proposing to carry out a public consultation before we make any final decision.”