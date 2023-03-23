News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Council offering grants to Burnley neighbours organising street parties and celebrations for King Charles' coronation

Burnley neighbours or voluntary organisations that are planning a street party to celebrate King Charles’ coronation can apply for a small grant.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT

Neighbours can apply for a £100 grant and voluntary groups £250 from Burnley Council. £10,000 has been earmarked in total, and will be awarded on a first come first served basis provided certain conditions are met.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, said: “We want to help bring our communities together and to join millions across the UK with a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ to celebrate the coronation, inviting neighbours and communities to share friendship, food and fun together as part of this historic occasion.”

Neigbours in Burnley who are organising street parties for King Charles' coronation can apply for grant help from Burnley Council
Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, added: “In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, we also want to support The Big Help Out. This is about encouraging people to try volunteering. We hope to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend because the benefits to society and to the individual volunteer are so great.

"The Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Services based at Yorkshire Street or Gannow Community Centre can help connect new volunteers to voluntary groups “

To receive the grant applicants must live in Burnley and the party must take place in the borough on the coronation weekend.

Information about the grants is available from the Burnley Council website.

