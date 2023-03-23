Neighbours can apply for a £100 grant and voluntary groups £250 from Burnley Council. £10,000 has been earmarked in total, and will be awarded on a first come first served basis provided certain conditions are met.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, said: “We want to help bring our communities together and to join millions across the UK with a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ to celebrate the coronation, inviting neighbours and communities to share friendship, food and fun together as part of this historic occasion.”

Councillor Margaret Lishman, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, added: “In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, we also want to support The Big Help Out. This is about encouraging people to try volunteering. We hope to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend because the benefits to society and to the individual volunteer are so great.

"The Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Services based at Yorkshire Street or Gannow Community Centre can help connect new volunteers to voluntary groups “

To receive the grant applicants must live in Burnley and the party must take place in the borough on the coronation weekend.