Burnley Council issues third highest number of fines in country for dog fouling

Dog equipment manufacturer Kennel Store submitted a Freedom of Information request for every local district throughout the UK regarding dog fouling fines over the last five years.

Burnley Council has issued 366 fines in the last five years, with only Barnsley Metropolitan Council and Wirral Council issuing more.

A spokesman for Burnley Council said: "Residents and councillors have identified tackling dog fouling as a top priority and we have a highly effective partnership approach with LA Support to identify and take action against a minority of dog owners who do not act responsibly and don't clean up after their pets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council has issued the third highest number of fines for dog fouling in the country

"Our robust approach includes publicity aimed at encouraging residents to report issues that helps us to identify offenders and hotspots so we can target our work more effectively. In addition to patrols and enforcement we also provide support to dog owners, working with the Dog Trust in providing event to promote socially responsible dog ownership."

Neil Hutchinson from Kennel Store said: “We conducted the study because we know that the biggest annoyance regarding dogs in the UK is dog fouling. The UK is a nation of dog lovers, and with data reporting that there are an estimated 12.9 million dogs across Britain, there’s no denying that we are a country of canine companions.